7 Early Predictions for The Undertaker's Wrestlemania 35 Opponent

Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.83K   //    06 Sep 2018, 16:59 IST

Ente
The Undertaker has been the highlight of Wrestlemania for over two decades

The Undertaker has been the highlight of Wrestlemania for nearly 30 years now. Since Wrestlemania 7, The Undertaker has been a part of every Wrestlemania except Wrestlemania X and Wrestlemania 2000, due to injuries.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Every year during the Wrestlemania season, Undertaker’s return, feud, and match are anticipated by the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker had an impressive Wrestlemania undefeated streak, consisting of 21 straight victories at the Show of Shows.

The streak was broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014 at Wrestlemania 30. As of today, The Undertaker still holds the record for most Wrestlemania victories, with 24 wins. He has lost only two matches at The Grandest Stage of them All.

It looked like The Undertaker’s loss to Roman Reigns last year at Wrestlemania 33 would be The Undertaker’s final match but he returned in a much better shape this year.

The Undertaker has appeared a couple of times after Wrestlemania 34 and intends to work a part-time schedule.

Thus, it’s almost a guarantee that The Phenom would be a part of next year’s Wrestlemania. His opponent could either be revealed at Super Show-Down, Smackdown 1000 or on the Raw after Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. Here, we have listed seven potential opponents for The Deadman at Wrestlemania 35. 

#7 AJ Styles

Enter
Styles recently completed 300 days as the WWE champion

The Undertaker ruled over Smackdown from 2002 to 2010. The Undertaker was a major part of Smackdown’s success during the Ruthless Aggression era. He was even the first legend advertised for the historic 1000th episode of Smackdown Live.

Speaking of Smackdown Live, ever since the brand split in 2016, The Phenomenal One has been an important part of Smackdown Live. He is one of the top stars of the Blue Brand currently. A confrontation between the two icons of Smackdown at Smackdown 1000 should happen.

If the two end up confronting each other, it should be for setting up a Wrestlemania match. AJ Styles has proved that he could work with anyone in WWE.

The Undertaker, on the other hand, has already worked with opponents of various styles. A match with The Undertaker at the Show of Shows would really help Styles further cement his legacy in WWE.

Styles was one of the three opponents chosen by The Undertaker for his Summerslam match this year, which didn't happen. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Wyatt Family The Shield The Undertaker Braun Strowman WrestleMania Rewind WWE Network WWE Results
