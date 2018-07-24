7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (24 July 2018)

Paige will reveal AJ Styles' SummerSlam opponent

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.

The big news ahead of the show surrounds the WWE Championship, with SmackDown GM Paige set to announce a new #1 contender to face AJ Styles for the title at SummerSlam.

Elsewhere this week, Becky Lynch will earn a SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity if she can defeat Carmella in a non-title match, while the Tag Team title #1 contender tournament kicks off with SAnitY vs. The New Day.

There are also big questions surrounding the future of the Rusev Day tag team, with Aiden English and Rusev yet to discuss that incident from Extreme Rules, and we can expect to see significant developments in the Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz and Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy storylines as we move closer to SummerSlam.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#7 Will Rusev turn against Aiden English?

Rusev Day has shown signs of dissension recently

Aiden English attempted to help Rusev in his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules. However, his decision to remove a turnbuckle ended up working in favour of Styles – not Rusev – and “The Bulgarian Brute” was thrown into the exposed steel towards the end of the match.

Following English’s apology to Lana, Rusev’s wife, on last week’s SmackDown Live, many fans are predicting that the two-time United States champion will turn against his sidekick in the not-too-distant future.

However, something tells us that this storyline will continue to run in the months to come, and this week’s episode might feature another incident similar to what we saw at Extreme Rules, with English inadvertently costing Rusev, as opposed to a definitive split between the two men.

Prediction: Aiden English proves a liability again

