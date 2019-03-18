7 Matches that have been announced for WWE TV this week

Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw Women's Championship on Monday Night Raw.

Several matches have been announced for NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, SmackDown Live, and Monday Night Raw. Top superstars including Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton have been announced for in-ring action.

There are three matches confirmed for Raw including a Raw Women's Championship match, a tag team match involving an unknown mystery partner, and a singles match. There is a gauntlet match with WrestleMania 35 implications confirmed for SmackDown Live, a tournament finals match confirmed for 205 Live, and huge singles matches confirmed for both NXT and NXT UK.

#7: James Drake (with Zack Gibson) vs Tyler Bate (with Trent Seven) - NXT UK

Tyler Bate defeated James Drake the last time that these two superstars faced off with each other.

The Grizzled Young Veterans and Moustache Mountain have been involved in a brutal rivalry for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships ever since James Drake helped Zack Gibson defeat Trent Seven in a singles match on NXT UK. Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Moustache Mountain in a great match to become the first ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions and Moustache Mountain have been chasing those titles ever since.

Since becoming NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Zack Gibson & James Drake have successfully defended the NXT UK Tag Team Championships against the team of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. It seems like Moustache Mountain will be next in line for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

This rivalry will likely rekindle when James Drake and Tyler Bate face off in a match where both men's partners will likely be at ringside and will almost certainly get involved in this matchup.

The two superstars are both similar in that they both competed in the tournament to determine the first ever NXT UK Champion and have already faced off on an episode of NXT UK in which Tyler Bate gained the elusive victory over one half of the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions. This will likely be a great match and it has already been announced that this will be the main event.

