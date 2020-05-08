7 Money in the Bank winners who aren't in WWE anymore

Moxley and CM Punk

On May 10, the WWE Universe is going to witness a unique presentation that's never been done before in history. Both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank matches are going to emanate from the WWE Headquarters for the first time ever.

It has been 15 years since we saw the first Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 21. WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the brutal contest and went on to become one of the greatest World Champions of all time, winning the coveted title on 11 separate occasions. A long string of Money in the Bank winners followed Edge and made a name for themselves as legit main event stars.

In this list, we'll take a look at 7 WWE Superstars who won MITB, but went on to part ways with the company and are not wrestling for WWE in any capacity currently.

#7 Rob Van Dam

RVD

One of the most popular babyfaces of all time, RVD won the 2nd ever Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 22. Being a babyface, he chose to inform John Cena beforehand that he would be cashing in. He went on to defeat Cena in a WWE title match at ECW One Night Stand 2006, with some help from Cena's arch-rival, Edge.

He left WWE in mid-2007 and came back for a short-lived run in 2013. RVD kept making cameo appearances for WWE over the next several years, and is currently signed to Impact Wrestling.

#6 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose

Now working for AEW as Jon Moxley, the former Shield member won the briefcase in 2016, at the MITB PPV. Later that night, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight title.

Ambrose cashed in on an exhausted Rollins and pinned him with ease to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This was Dean's only WWE title reign.