7 Possible directions for The Miz at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE is set to go to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39, so it'd only make sense to include The A-Lister on the card in some fashion. Last year, The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

What will the former WWE Champion be up to during The Show of Shows in 2023?

As the WWE Champion in 2011, The Miz successfully defended his title against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27. There are currently no reports or rumors indicating that The Miz will be in a similar position at this year's show, but that doesn't mean The A-Lister won't be booked for a significant match or segment at The Show of Shows in 2023.

Without further ado, let's look at seven possible directions for The Miz at WrestleMania 39.

#7. WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Miz

Online rumors suggest that Steve Austin will be making an in-ring return at WrestleMania. Wrestling journalists and fans have given their picks for the dream matches that Austin might have at 'Mania. However, one name that isn't being brought up but could be a perfect opponent for Stone Cold would be The Miz.

The Grand Slam Champion is a cowardly and sneaky heel who greatly contrasts with the rough and ready Texas Rattlesnake, who'll seemingly fight anyone. But what they do have in common is that both men are amazing talkers on the microphone.

Austin and Miz are both at a top level when it comes to cutting promos, and it'll be entertaining to see the promos they'll deliver during a potential feud between the two.

#6. 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar vs. The Miz

Brock Lesnar is rumored to be facing Gunther at WrestleMania, but if that match doesn't end up happening, The Miz could make for another interesting opponent for The Beast.

During his second reign as WWE Champion, The Miz showed that he has a phenomenal ability to sell the look of fear when putting over Bobby Lashley. He could do the same if he faces Lesnar at The Show of Shows. The Miz could give off the impression that he's trapped in a lion's den, putting his opponent over as a complete monster.

The Miz and Lesnar have only wrestled each other once in a one-on-one match, going back to a house show in March 2018, which saw Brock squash The Hollywood A-Lister in less than two minutes during an untelevised encounter. The year prior, Lesnar wreaked havoc on the set of Miz TV.

In 2023, it's possible that The Miz may find himself in the lair of The Beast at WrestleMania.

#5. The Miz & Maryse vs. Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano is currently sidelined with an injury in WWE. The former NXT Champion suffered a shoulder injury during the WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 30, 2022, in Toronto, Canada.

During the event, he teamed up with Dexter Lumis to defeat Baron Corbin and The Miz in a tag team match. According to Gargano, his doctors say he'll be out of action for five to six weeks, but Johnny Wrestling hopes to return sooner.

WWE could turn Gargano's injury into a storyline that might lead to a match at WrestleMania involving The Miz and Johnny Wrestling. The drama between the two men could spill into their personal lives, causing Maryse and Candice LeRae to join the rivalry in support of their husbands.

The Miz can take credit for putting Gargano on the shelf. The former NXT Champion could return to enact revenge against the loudmouth of Cleveland, Ohio.

#4. The Miz & Maryse vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently had beef with Madcap Moss and Emma, but if they want a higher-profile feud against a different wrestling couple, The Miz and Maryse might be who they're looking for.

Kross and Scarlett are currently playing heels on SmackDown, but it won't be difficult to book them as anti-heroes who give The Miz and Maryse the creeps.

Karrion and Bordeaux were seemingly brought back by Triple H to be major stars, but they've been slipping down the card since Kross' feud with Drew McIntyre came to an end.

A feud with The Miz and Maryse could help boost the careers of Kross and Scarlett while also giving The A-Lister and Mrs. Mizanin something worthwhile to do at WrestleMania.

#3. Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell (InDex) vs. The Miz & Maryse

Dexter Lumis has been terrorizing The Miz for months. What if the psychotic superstar torments The Miz all the way until WrestleMania 39? What if Indi Hartwell gets in on the fun?

Lumis' relationship with Indi Hartwell was an ongoing storyline during Dexter's time in NXT. It was an angle that helped turn Dexter into a fan favorite. WWE could potentially bring back their popular relationship sometime in the near future. Also, there may be no better place to reintroduce their twisted love than during WrestleMania season.

A storyline involving The Miz, Dexter Lumis, and Maryse could also be a good way to finally call up Indi Hartwell from NXT to the main roster. The Miz and Maryse could do something to cross the line when it comes to Lumis, resulting in his love interest making her RAW debut by coming to defend her man.

So when WrestleMania comes around, the WWE Universe could be treated to a mixed tag match between the two couples.

#2. Miz TV with special guest Stone Cold Steve Austin

Much like Kevin Owens hosted the KO Show to interview Stone Cold at last year's WrestleMania, The Miz could also invite Austin to appear on his talk show during The Show of Shows. And much like in 2022, WWE could tease an Austin return match and not make it official until the night of WrestleMania.

But in contrast to Austin's segment with KO at 'Mania 38, The A-Lister may not be as eager to battle a rattlesnake. The Prizefighter baited Austin into a match last year, while The Miz's character might just be happy with a talk show segment on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Stone Cold and The Miz are sure to deliver microphone magic if WWE presents a Miz TV segment for WrestleMania. It'll surely make for an entertaining part of the show, even if it doesn't immediately segue into an Austin comeback match.

#1. The Miz hosts WrestleMania 39

Considering that WrestleMania is scheduled to go Hollywood in 2023, The Miz might be the best option when it comes to hosting The Show of Shows. The Miz is, after all, The Hollywood A-Lister, and he'd fit right in with the theme of the event.

WWE has had major superstars and legends host WrestleMania in previous years. In 2011, The Rock hosted WrestleMania 27 and interfered in the main event between John Cena and The Miz. In 2017, all three members of The New Day hosted WrestleMania 33.

Two years later, Alexa Bliss was granted hosting duties for WrestleMania 35. In 2021, "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan and former WWE Tag Team Champion Titus O'Neil hosted the 37th rendition of WrestleMania. Hogan was also used as the host of WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

In 2023, The Miz could be chosen to host WrestleMania 39. Considering that talking would be a requirement for the job, The Miz is certainly overqualified for the position.

What role do you see The Miz play at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes