7 Released WWE Superstars who could go to AEW

These recently released WWE Superstars could be in AEW in the future

At this point, this is only speculation but worthy possibilities

An unfortunate turn of events (Pic Source: WWE)

It's true that the effects of the COVID-19 were finally felt in the WWE Universe. Several WWE Superstars were released from the company following budget cuts. In the time of the unmitigated crisis, WWE was not immune to the ongoing issues that are now prevalent across the world.

With that said, when one door closes, another opens. While AEW has made clear in the past that they're not interested in signing every former WWE Superstar, nothing is stopping them from grabbing a few wrestlers that could propel their business going forward.

While it's unclear how the pandemic will affect AEW's business operations, there is a possibility that these WWE Superstars could be on their way to AEW. It may not be right away, but it might be so in the future.

With that said, here are seven released WWE Superstars who could be hired by AEW.

#7 Sarah Logan

Logan could be someone to reckon with (Pic Source: WWE)

If there is one thing that AEW has been lacking, it's more prominent female talent on their roster. Several critics have pointed this out to AEW and it would make sense to hire talent that is experienced and well known in pro wrestling circles.

Having been part of The Riott Squad, Sarah Logan may not be the first person that anyone would think of, but she is a durable talent that could be worthwhile to the organization if things go according to plan.

She was recently seen on the April 13th episode of WWE RAW, where she competed for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match against Shayna Bazler. She lost that match due to referee stoppage.

While things are still in flux, AEW might want to add some more experience to their growing roster.

