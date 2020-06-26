7 Superstars you forgot are still a part of WWE backstage

A former on-screen talent that fans have forgotten is the VP of the WWE creative team.

These former WWE Superstars have transitioned smoothly to a backstage role.

Nishant Jayaram

Finlay has been a producer backstage; The Great Khali and Ranjin Singh

WWE has a huge roster of not just wrestlers, but also backstage personnel who are involved in various aspects of the company.

There are several former wrestlers and on-screen managers who have transitioned from their roles in front of the camera to backstage roles, where they play a big part in WWE putting on good shows each week.

Fans may have forgotten that these Superstars are still a part of the WWE as they no longer appear on-screen as often as they did when they were active wrestlers or managers. But, they still play an important role backstage.

Let's take a look at 7 Superstars you forgot are still a part of WWE backstage:

#7 Finlay

Finlay allowing Becky Lynch to enter the 2019 women's Royal Rumble match

Younger fans who did not watch WWE in the 2000s or WCW in the 90s, would not know much about Irish Superstar, Finlay, or Fit Finlay as he was known in WCW. One of the toughest men to ever lace a pair of wrestling boots, Finlay had a good run in WWE in the 2000s, after initially being signed as a trainer from WCW.

After being fired by the company in 2011 for disrespecting the US national anthem, he returned in 2012 and has worked as a backstage producer. Finlay, who is in his second run with WWE, is rarely seen on WWE television these days. He does make the odd appearance to separate Superstars when they are brawling.

He did, though, make a prominent appearance at the 2019 Royal Rumble PPV, where he tried to stop Becky Lynch from entering the 2019 women's Royal Rumble match at first, but then had a change of heart and allowed her to take part in the match, which she won.

