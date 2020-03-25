7 Superstars Paul Heyman needs to build RAW around after WrestleMania 36

Paul Heyman famously has a 'list' of superstars who he wants to build RAW around

We trust that his vision will lead him to build RAW around these seven superstars

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman took control of Monday Night RAW in July of 2019 and the changes over the last 6-7 months have been evident. Vince McMahon admitted himself that hiring Paul Heyman for RAW (and Eric Bischoff for SmackDown, though he didn't last long) was a decision made to reduce his workload on the creative front.

The Executive Director of RAW has made some big moves, with the direction of the show changing and the quality on a week-to-week basis improving to the most part. While it's nearly impossible not to have a dud show when you have 52 episodes a year, RAW has largely been the better of the two shows, with SmackDown's creative quality reducing since the move to FOX.

Either way, WrestleMania 36 is the biggest show of the year, whether there's a crowd or not. It's what WWE builds to for months and it's essentially the end of the WWE season. The RAW after WrestleMania can be considered a season premiere of its own. With RAW expected to take a new direction after WrestleMania, these are seven WWE Superstars who Paul Heyman needs to build the show around going forward:

#7. Ricochet

Ricochet

Ricochet has been on a bit of a downward skid since February. While he earned a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar, it would all go crashing down in less than two minutes as The Beast Incarnate squashed him.

He has been on a slight losing streak since and we can only hope that it's all a part of his story arc. Ricochet can take a few losses and if he's focused on post-RAW, he can start making the strides that he needs character-wise.

We believe that once he has the character and promo aspect mastered, he'll be 100% ready for a big main event push. We certainly don't expect him to be a World Champion this year or even next, but 2020 can bring big things for Ricochet.

1 / 7 NEXT