7 Superstars who could return at WWE Survivor Series 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Nov 2019, 19:27 IST SHARE

WWE's penultimate PPV of 2019, Survivor Series, takes place this coming weekend, 24 November. The PPV will see the three brands - RAW, SmackDown and NXT, compete against each other for the very first time.

We will see a host of matches pitting all three brands against each other, while there will also be a few title matches between Superstars of the same brand.

The PPV, as is the case with most other PPVs, could see the return of a few Superstars, who have either been injured or have been written off television.

Let's take a look at 7 Superstars who could return at WWE Survivor Series 2019:

#7 Dominick

Dominick, Rey Mysterio's son, is training to be a WWE Superstar, like his father. He has been involved in a storyline with his father after the two received a beatdown from Brock Lesnar on an episode of RAW.

The attack by Lesnar on Mysterio and his son, resulted in Mysterio bringing Cain Velasquez to WWE, on the SmackDown's premiere on FOX.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Mysterio attacked Lesnar with a pipe, leading to a match at Survivor Series for the WWE Championship.

Dominick hasn't been seen on WWE television since being attacked by The Beast, but he could return at Survivor Series to interfere and help his father. WWE announced that the match between Lesnar and Mysterio is going to be a no disqualification match, which means that Dominick can help his father without getting disqualified.

#6 Dio Maddin

Another person who faced the wrath of Lesnar in recent weeks is RAW commentator Dio Maddin, who moved to the red brand in the recent shakeup that saw new commentary teams on both RAW and SmackDown.

Maddin tried to stand up for his fellow commentators but was assaulted by Lesnar. We could perhaps see Mysterio enlist the help of Maddin as well to exact revenge on Lesnar.

