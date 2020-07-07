7 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Randy Orton helps popular babyface, Top star set for big title win at SummerSlam? (July 6th, 2020)

An incredible Champion vs Champion match main evented RAW.

A new US title design was introduced on Monday Night RAW.

An unexpected reunion for the WWE Champion, while Randy Orton tried to take down the giant

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was a solid episode that took some time to start off, but once it did, the gears started turning and we ended up with a solid show with an incredible main event.

The final match featured a Champion vs Champion bout and we felt that overall storyline and character progression was much better this week than the last. Let's jump right into it, starting with RAW's 'scariest' superstar, Randy Orton!

#7 Randy Orton's incredible character work on RAW

Randy Orton giving some instructions

Randy Orton has truly taken it to another level in the pandemic era of WWE. He's essentially the top heel on RAW and the impact that he's having on the show is undeniable. It's hard to believe that in 2020, Randy Orton is one of the best things about Monday Night RAW and he was one of the central figures on the latest episode.

His role was teaming up with fellow third-generation wrestlers Andrade and Angel Garza to take on the trio of The Viking Raiders and The Big Show. Randy Orton intimidated Angel Garza and Andrade backstage, telling him that he respects them for being third-generation stars like him, but told them to leave The Big Show for him.

During the match, he even choked Angel Garza and threatened him to be on the same page - another great moment of character work showing how he's become the most "feared" star on the roster. Randy Orton ended up getting the win for his team after doing little work and finishing Erik off with an RKO.

Interestingly, he had an interaction backstage with R-Truth and Ric Flair. R-Truth, the 24/7 Champion, thought that Akira Tozawa was disguised as 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair in a hilarious segment and ran away when he heard Tozawa approaching.

When Tozawa came, he respectfully bowed to Randy Orton, who directed him the wrong way. Why did Randy Orton help R-Truth of all babyfaces? It's an interesting bit of character work that keeps developing.

