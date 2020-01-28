7 Things that WWE got right at this year's Royal Rumble

WWE ended the show with one of the best Rumble matches we've ever seen

The Road to WrestleMania kicked off with another edition of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view which is one of the most interesting wrestling events in the eyes of hardcore wrestling fans.

The night had everything from surprise returns to winners, along with a few top-notch matches that helped Champions retain their titles.

Becky Lynch did extremely well to defend her title against Asuka, while Daniel Bryan tried his best to outsmart The Fiend during the night.

Sheamus made his in-ring return during the preshow, while Andrade defended his United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.

Bayley too braved off another contender for her SmackDown Women’s Championship, giving fans hopes of watch Bayley go head to head against Sasha Banks down the road.

In this article, we will look at the seven things the creatives got right during the 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble.

#7 El Idolo retained

During the pre-show, Andrade defended his new shiny title against his biggest rival from RAW, Humberto Carrillo.

Carrillo was more determined than ever to defeat his archrival as Andrade had sent him to the hospital not too long ago after dropping him with a DDT on the concrete floor.

The two men didn’t hold back and delivered their best on-screen match to date as they kicked out numerous times and reversed each other’s moves to perfection.

However, Carrillo did not seem to get on top long enough during the match, and Andrade’s dominance proved to be too much for the newcomer.

While the creatives did the right thing by allowing Andrade to retain the title, it was upsetting to watch Carrillo go down so early in the rivalry.

Andrade has a bright future ahead of himself, and RAW needs to give the Superstar a lengthy title reign to make him among the top NXT exports of all time.

