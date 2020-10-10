7 Things WWE subtly on SmackDown Draft Night One: Major break-up after 6 years, Planned title change for Hell in a Cell possibly revealed (October 9th, 2020)

Welcome to this week's special edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown's Draft (Day 1). It's the first of two special editions and we had multiple rounds of drafts with some game-changing brand switches.

Follow us to see what happened and what potentially lies ahead.

#7 A mix-up and a break-up in the WWE Draft on SmackDown

Big E is on his own

It's surreal to look back at The New Day's journey and to see just how far they've come. In almost six long years together, they have established themselves as arguably the greatest and most accomplished tag team in WWE history.

They're the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history and they spent most of the last three years on SmackDown. They also lost the titles to Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro before Kofi Kingston took a hiatus and now Xavier Woods is back as well.

The New Day would recapture the SmackDown Tag Team titles and it was immediately revealed that as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be drafted to RAW. We're not sure how exactly that works, but what's more significant is the fact that Big E will be staying on SmackDown as a singles star.

While The New Day may not be officially broken up, they're no longer a unit like they were. This marks a break-up after six long years together and the decision was likely made so that WWE can prioritize Big E on SmackDown.

It's a decision that makes a lot of sense. While The New Day could be a unit forever, WWE knows that they only have a limited window to push Big E and SmackDown will be the brand where he continues to reside.

It's going to be interesting to see the way the career trajectory of Big E plays out and how WWE plans to have the SmackDown Tag Team titles on RAW.