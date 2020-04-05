7 Things WWE subtly told us at WrestleMania 36 Day 1: Title change delayed, Heel champion set to turn face? (April 4th, 2020)

Rohit Nath

Day 1 of the most unique WrestleMania in WWE history

Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at WrestleMania 36! It's a special edition because we'll get two days and a lot to cover at the grandest stage of them all. This is undoubtedly the most unique WrestleMania in WWE history as it took place inside the WWE Performance Center.

While there were several flat finishes, we felt that the last few matches saved the first day and left it on a high note, with WWE making the most of the limited resources they have.

It's going to be another big day tomorrow, which is why we'll jump right into it:

#7. The Man will lead the way...but for how long?

Becky Lynch entered the WWWE Performance Center in style

There were rumors about how Shayna Baszler didn't convince Vince McMahon with her instant push upon debuting on RAW and with the result at WrestleMania 36, one would think that it's true.

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler after pinning her back down vertically, which was quite flat in itself. With that win, Becky Lynch is set to complete a full calendar year as RAW Women's Champion - the first woman to do so in the title's 4-year lineage.

We don't know what the future is for WWE's shows after WrestleMania, but given the finish, it appears as though Shayna Baszler will be right back in the hunt for the RAW Women's title. It's possible that Becky Lynch's title reign was supposed to end, but was delayed for the next PPV - either due to the circumstances or to complete a full year as Champion.

We can see Shayna Baszler dethroning Lynch in her second attempt - which is exactly how she won the NXT Women's Championship from Ember Moon in 2018.

