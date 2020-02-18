7 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Elimination Chamber result spoiled, Former US Champion's push ends again?

How was the penultimate RAW to Super ShowDown?

While we know that WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia have no real impact on the progression of storylines, we were slightly disappointed at what we felt was more of a filler episode of RAW. It was the second-last episode before Super ShowDown and we don't know much of what's happening on the show apart from a few matches.

This episode of RAW started on a high note and ended with a big return, but despite the overall lack of progress on the episode, there were quite a few things hinted at with regards to the future direction of things - especially WrestleMania.

Without going much further, let's take a look at the things WWE subtly told us on RAW.

#7. Did WWE spoil the Elimination Chamber match result?

A big-money match

WWE announced that at Elimination Chamber, six women will go at it to determine Becky Lynch's next title challenger at WrestleMania 36. The battlefield consists of Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Asuka, and Shayna Baszler.

Given Baszler's attack on Becky Lynch last week and this week's segment, it seems clear as day that Shayna Baszler is going to win the Elimination Chamber match. Her run in NXT is done and she began a feud against Becky Lynch last week by biting her neck.

She cut a great promo this week, perhaps one of the best of her career and Becky Lynch said that she would be "rooting" for her. Given the other competitors in the match, it seems far too obvious that Baszler will win.

Either way, we hope that we get a great match out of it. It won't be as bad if the overall Chamber match delivers.

