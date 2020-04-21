Lana and Bobby Lashley (left); Seth Rollins (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It wasn't the best episode in recent weeks, but it wasn't one you would easily tune away from either. As with most episodes of RAW, this one had some faults, with The Viking Raiders having a weird carpool karaoke segment and Bobby Lashley seemingly spending the entire episode trying to flip tires.

It was still an episode with some good storyline progression. As we know, WWE has had to make do with a limited staff, including talent, which is probably why we saw a bunch of Superstars appearing multiple times throughout the show.

Either way, there were some extremely interesting points to note about the episode. Let's jump right into it:

#7. Charlotte Flair's character status

The Queen

Charlotte Flair might be the NXT Women's Champion, but that's certainly not stopping her from appearing on RAW. One could argue that she's too big to stay in NXT. She took on a Superstar from the yellow and gold brand - Kayden Carter.

It was always going to be a win for Charlotte Flair, but Carter managed to get some offense in and looked good coming out of it - seemingly a theme of the night. Rumors were floating around that Charlotte Flair has quietly turned face or will be.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case. She showed heel mannerisms, including the finish where she wouldn't let go of the Figure-8 leg lock despite Carter tapping and the bell being rung.

While it doesn't necessarily mean that she's a heel, it appears as though the plans of her face turn has been canceled or pushed back. Right now, she appears to be more of a tweener - a role that might suit her best.