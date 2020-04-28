An intense episode of RAW that was great from start to finish

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The latest episode was fantastic, starting with a strong segment that led to a tag team match and then proceeded to spin-off into a title match later in the night.

It was a show that was heavy on younger talent getting the spotlight and we're already beginning to see a new, more exciting direction with many Superstars. The show was heavy with returns and plenty of character development.

A contract signing topped off the show and saw the return of a 2-time champion. Without dragging it much further, let's jump right into it:

#7 The Lana-Bobby Lashley rumors are true

A break-up or make-up?

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is backtracking on their original plan of splitting Bobby Lashley and Lana. That would have been a good move for Lashley as a singles Superstar, but there's a possibility that something better can still come of it.

After the backstage segment and his win on RAW, it's clear that the rumors are true. While Lana and Lashley had been teasing dissent for a while now, they seem to be making amends. How did WWE manage to get around? By having Lashley tell Lana that she's a distraction in the ring because she's "too beautiful".

A simple and effective way to fix that, WWE can still go forward with Lashley as a serious singles competitor. Our speculation on why they backtracked is that with Rusev's release, there wouldn't be much else for Lana to do. WWE doesn't have much to lose by keeping her with Lashley, but if they want to move forward, they need to abandon all the husband-wife bickering on TV.