7 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Former Champion turns face, Triple H confirms rumors on being 'demoted'? (March 13th, 2020)

An interesting show

We've seen unique episodes of RAW and SmackDown before, but nothing quite like this. Triple H, who has no match at WrestleMania 36, felt like the savior of the show as he helped carry it throughout.

As you probably know, SmackDown was held inside the WWE Performance Center behind closed doors - exactly as RAW will be this coming Monday. The reason for this, of course, is the outbreak and threat of the pandemic coronavirus.

But WWE did a great job in making us forget all of that, even if it was just momentary. While we were skeptical about the idea of a wrestling show behind closed doors, WWE did a decent job in maintaining interest and furthering a few storylines for the grandest stage of them all - WrestleMania 36.

The big drawback was the fact that nearly half the show went in a replay of the Tag Team title Elimination Chamber match this past week. Either way, we'll give credit where it's due and even with no crowd reaction, WWE subtly told us a few things:

#7. Triple H's subtle reveal

Triple H was a busy man

Triple H was undoubtedly the busiest man on the night. Not only did he take up a role on commentary alongside Michael Cole, but he was essentially the presenter as well. Given the circumstances, it appeared as though the rules on commentary were far more lenient than usual.

As a result, Triple H made a hint, saying that he's the only man who could get demoted and become busier, referencing the rumors from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Whatculture). If you're wondering what he got demoted to:

“I’m the only man in the world that can get demoted and get busier.”



What a line from Triple H!#SmackDown — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 14, 2020

'The Game' [Triple H] was seemingly removed from his duties as head of talent and was now primary concern with expanding NXT's business, finding an overseas TV deal for NXT UK, and the black and gold brand's general operations. He remains a Senior Producer and creative lead for the Wednesday night show.

While we hope this isn't true, it's a possible indicator that the rumors are true. Michael Cole even responded to Triple H, saying "I guess we're shooting tonight". A worked shoot or a real shoot? You decide!

