7 things WWE subtly told us at Payback 2020: 2 break-ups teased, Big mistake made in main event involving Roman Reigns? (August 30th, 2020)

A great night at Payback 2020
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 31 Aug 2020, 09:00 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Welcome to a quick turnaround PPV edition of things WWE subtly told us at Payback 2020. As expected, the Payback 2020 PPV was short and crisp, not even reaching the standard runtime of 3 hours. (Full results here)

There were some upsets, debuts, title changes, and major shockers. With breakups teased and incredible victories and stunning upsets, these are the things that were subtly told to us at Payback 2020!

#7 Glory for the Mysterios, suffering for The Monday Night Messiah at Payback 2020?

Dominick Mysterio continues to impress
Dominick Mysterio continues to impress

The co-main event of Payback 2020 saw Rey Mysterio team up with his son Dominik Mysterio to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy - the two men that they've been feuding with for a while now.

While Dominik Mysterio may have lost his WWE debut match at SummerSlam 2020, he was not only victorious in the tag team match at Payback 2020, but he picked up the win for his team as well.

The Payback 2020 tag team match was essentially a display for the father-son chemistry that Rey and Dominik Mysterio had developed over time. Dominik Mysterio continued to prove what a natural he is in the ring, showcasing incredible athleticism and moves that we've not even seen from Rey Mysterio.

Dominik could essentially be the evolution of his father and there's little doubt that post-Payback 2020, WWE will be looking to push the young 23-year-old Superstar. As for Seth Rollins and Murphy, it could be dissent. Seth Rollins was visibly furious at the defeat after Dominik pinned Murphy and he walked away, leaving The Disciple all by himself.

With Austin Theory back in NXT, and The AoP out indefinitely, there's a possibility that the group itself could be entirely disbanded. It would be interesting to see what would be either men's direction if they split now.

Published 31 Aug 2020, 09:00 IST
