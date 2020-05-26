Triumph for Apollo Crews while Seth Rollins continued his reign of terror

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We thought that the overall episode was fantastic minus one segment (which we'll get to later). WWE's build to Backlash 2020 has been far more impressive than the build to Money in the Bank despite the latter being a bigger PPV overall.

There are a few solid match-ups on the card but we expect "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton to close the show. Despite the odd marketing tag for the match, we're quite excited at how things are shaping up on RAW.

Without dragging it much further, let's get into the things WWE subtly told us on an incredible episode of RAW!

#7 Seth Rollins' reign of terror resulting in a big retirement?

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins had a great episode of RAW with Austin Theory giving his group a much-needed boost With Theory and Murphy both being loyal disciples, it means that The Monday Night Messiah now has a major numbers game advantage.

His two disciples took on recent adversaries in Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo, with the 22-year-old Austin Theory picking up the win after pinning Carrillo. He certainly proved why he belongs in the faction and stated his loyalty towards Rollins for picking him up while he was down.

We're excited to see how Theory progresses, but the big shock coming out of RAW was the fact that Rey Mysterio will officially be having a retirement ceremony next week. Seth Rollins will be the host and will look to send-off the Superstar who he brutally assaulted a few weeks ago.

However, we fully expect this to be a fake retirement situation, with Mysterio getting one back over Rollins and setting up a big PPV clash at Backlash 2020.