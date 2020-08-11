Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW. It was quite an intense episode with one of the best endings we've seen all year. We'll get back to that part at the very end, simply because it was that good. However, it was a happening episode of RAW and there are many things for us to jump right into.

Since RETRIBUTION had created a lot of buzz last week, let's jump right into that.

#7. What was the meaning behind the RETRIBUTION appearance on RAW?

While the episode of RAW as a whole was quite good, we must admit that we were a bit underwhelmed by the RETRIBUTION segments. They were featured only a couple of times - one of which saw them throw a cinder block through the glass door of the WWE Performance Center and the second of which saw a car flipped upside down and destroyed.

The breaking of the WWE Performance Center glass was a bit odd since they didn't even enter the building - they just continued to run away. Had they entered the building, things would have gotten more interesting.

However, this episode of RAW featured them in a different light than a few days ago on SmackDown. They simply looked like a bunch of bored teenagers who vandalized property and got hyped because they thought it was cool.

With SummerSlam looming around, we can only hope that they have a bigger role to play in the PPV. However, we anticipate that WWE will be holding off on the big angle until the actual show or after it.

If they want to build anticipation for RETRIBUTION on RAW, they need to portray them better - not as an edgy Antifa-like group.