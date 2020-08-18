Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE told us on the RAW before SummerSlam 2020. It was a solid episode as a whole and did a good job of building up the hype for SummerSlam 2020.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how the entire PPV plays out. RAW Underground was fantastic as usual, with some new names popping up (we'll get to that later). We even saw the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Erik from The Viking Raiders, and Riddick Moss have significant roles in Shane McMahon's brainchild setting.

However, we're going to start things off with the final segment of RAW and the most important match on the SummerSlam 2020 card - the WWE title match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

#7. Victim number five for Randy Orton on RAW - Is Drew McIntyre victim number six?

Randy Orton has been the star of RAW for a few months now, as has the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. If anything, Drew McIntyre should be praised for how he's helped carry the RAW brand during the COVID/Pandemic era of WWE.

While the circumstances may not be in his favor, he's certainly making the most of it. It only makes sense that the two biggest and hottest stars on the RAW roster go head-to-head in the SummerSlam 2020 main event.

Shawn Michaels returned to RAW this week to confront Randy Orton and he ripped him apart for feeling like he was "owed" the mentorship of the greatest of all time in Ric Flair. It was another great promo, further emphasizing our point of how the "old guard" continues to show the emphasis of strong promos.

The segment, of course, saw Shawn Michaels eat an RKO and a punt in quick succession - but this time, Drew McIntyre was a little quicker to come out. There was finally a brawl between the two on RAW and McIntyre managed to dispose of Orton outside the ring before The Viper came back and hit an RKO on the WWE Champion.

This could be a foreshadowing that Drew McIntyre might end up retaining the WWE title at SummerSlam. It could end up being the biggest win of McIntyre's career - let alone his reign as WWE Champion. However, the fact that there's the Payback PPV just a week later makes us feel like RETRIBUTION could get involved in a dusty finish - prompting an immediate rematch a week later.