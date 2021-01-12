7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Unexpected romantic storyline, Superstar set for massive push after backstage segment with Triple H? (January 11th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was an interesting and unexpected one since WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was announced to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thankfully, he's asymptomatic, and he made sure to make a cameo from his house to address what's ahead for him. But RAW was about more than just the WWE Champion.

There was the return of a legend, but before we get to that, let's start with another legend in his own right and what happened with him on RAW:

#7 A romantic angle for Ric Flair on RAW at the age of 71?

It was intentional this week

Last week on RAW, Ric Flair "accidentally" tripped Charlotte Flair, costing her the match against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. This week on RAW, it was a singles match between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

This time around, the trip was intentional. For some reason, Ric Flair is in a romantic angle with Lacey Evans on RAW at the age of 71. Now we're not sure why, but we can only imagine that it's going to eventually lead to Charlotte Flair and Asuka losing the women's tag team titles on RAW.

Interestingly, it appears to be a case where a botch from Ric Flair on RAW last week has turned into a storyline.

What we're not a big fan of is the fact that the Women's Tag Team titles have taken a big back seat ever since Charlotte Flair and Asuka won them at TLC 2020. With Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, they seemed to be defended most of the time. Even Asuka's role has reduced on RAW despite being the Women's Champion on singles and tag team level.

Will the Ric Flair-Lacey Evans storyline overshadow the Women's Tag Team titles on RAW?