7 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Controversial move being made for Reigns vs Lesnar, WrestleMania 39 main event already confirmed?

Starting with the most important feud, the road to WrestleMania has truly gotten underway. This week's episode featured some important matches, storyline progression, and a build-up to the upcoming Elimination Chamber.

#7 Goldberg's return to SmackDown and the dreaded WrestleMania match

This week's SmackDown opened with an extremely long Paul Heyman promo. It was essentially used to serve as him rebuilding the bridge with Roman Reigns and accepting his forgiveness.

Paul Heyman ultimately admitted that he didn't need to protect Roman Reigns from Brock Lesnar, but needed to protect The Beast Incarnate from Reigns. Now, what was notable about this promo, apart from the unnecessary length of it, was the fact that Paul Heyman repeatedly mentioned a possible Title vs Title, Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania, saying it wasn't going to happen.

Unfortunately, this means that it's more than likely to happen. Paul Heyman repeatedly mentioning the possibility of the match going away means either one of two things. Either Brock Lesnar is going to win back the WWE Title at the Elimination Chamber, or the company simply isn't sure of the plans at the moment and is keeping the possibility open.

But if a Title vs Title match is happening, it could potentially mean unification, which is a bad idea as of this writing. WWE has RAW and SmackDown on two big networks and both benefit from brand exclusivity, so we're not sure how unifying the World Titles would serve any purpose.

Ending the brand split won't do any good either, as the product is likely to suffer in quality by using the same set of superstars on both brands.

As for what happened next, that is a bit more interesting. Goldberg came out to acknowledge Roman Reigns...as his next victim. He challenged him to a match at Elimination Chamber. If you remember, this was supposed to happen in 2020 at WrestleMania 36.

As you may know, the match was changed in the last minute after Roman Reigns pulled out. Had Reigns not withdrawn from the match, he never would have taken that break, and he likely would never have returned as The Tribal Chief in a new heel persona.

In a way, it all comes full circle. Unlike 2020, it's good to have Goldberg challenging because he's almost guaranteed not to become the Universal Champion.

If he pulls off another upset and ends Reigns' historic run, however, there might be more outrage than there was when he dethroned 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia.

