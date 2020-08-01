SmackDown was quite the show tonight. Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! As you can see by the title, this article is going to be heavy on what we felt was a brilliant show.

While we wish we would see the same kind of consistency every week, we understand that it's hard to do so when you're writing a show that has 52 episodes a year.

Without dragging it much further, let's jump right into SmackDown:

#7 An unexpected heel turn on SmackDown

Why Shorty G?

Shorty G had a confrontation with King Corbin backstage. While it was tense at first owing to their past rivalry, Corbin seemed to indicate that the former Olympian had a lot to learn from him.

As you know, Corbin has been in a feud with Matt Riddle on SmackDown and following a win over Drew Gulak, The Original Bro had come out as well. While he had the upper hand on an exhausted Corbin, Shorty G came out of nowhere and attacked Matt Riddle, turning heel in the most unexpected way.

We honestly don't see too much potential with this Corbin-Shorty G alliance on SmackDown, but what we hope is that he ditches the "Shorty G" name and goes back to being Chad Gable.

With that said, it isn't the worst decision to have him turn heel. He hasn't had much going on for him for a good part of four years now and as long as he starts getting regular television time and character development, it could serve him well once the crowds eventually come back.

It's going to be interesting to see how the feud between King Corbin and Matt Riddle will play out on SmackDown going forward. We expect it to be the SummerSlam direction for Riddle, unless we see a free TV match between them soon.