7-time champion to quit WWE after being forced to miss WrestleMania 41 due to major injury? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest annual spectacle, and it is the time of the year that no superstar wants to miss. However, things do take unexpected turns at times, which causes many to miss the show. It looks like Sami Zayn is destined to suffer the same fate this year. The seven-time champion suffered a merciless beatdown at the hands of Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber.

Following his grueling Unsanctioned Match, WWE announced this week on RAW that Zayn would be out of action for an indefinite period. This is a clear indication that he will be absent for a while. The 40-year-old was involved in a monumental match last year at WrestleMania. He was the man who ended Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign of 666 days.

After having such an iconic moment last year, being forced to miss this year's WrestleMania could put Sami Zayn in emotional turmoil. This very realization could be heartbreaking for him, and why not? Unable to come out of it, Zayn could quit WWE and decide to walk into the shadows. The possibility of it happening in the storyline is quite good.

When seen from outside the realm of kayfabe, the former Intercontinental Champion missing out on 'Mania arguably has another reason. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter stated that Randy Orton's return is a major factor why Sami Zayn would not be seen at The Show of Shows this year. Well, it looks like WWE is considering Orton vs. Owens, the perfect match for WrestleMania 41.

There is no doubt that this rivalry has been months in the making. Fans were also eagerly waiting to see the storyline between The Viper and The Prizefighter begin. However, this has certainly left Sami Zayn's status for the April spectacle unclear.

Sami Zayn to return as a heel after WrestleMania 41?

Following the carnage at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn could quit WWE and remain on hiatus for a few months, as discussed above. Well, but what's next for him? There is a high chance that the Honorary Uce could undergo a shocking character change upon his comeback.

Zayn could return to Monday Night RAW as a vicious heel. The post-WrestleMania season will mark the dawn of a new beginning for WWE. It is the time when new feuds and rivalries blossom. Therefore, Sami Zayn could get involved in some major storylines with his potential new character.

A major reason why it could happen would be that the 40-year-old has been a babyface for far too long. He has been losing big matches lately and has been portrayed as the underdog. However, this has only made Zayn look vulnerable. So, a heel turn could revive his career and pave the way for some great feuds.

The former Intercontinental Champion could feud with Jey Uso and other babyfaces on the roster. However, this is currently nothing but speculation.

