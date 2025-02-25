7-time champion to screw John Cena at Elimination Chamber to set up WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring the chances 

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just a few days away, where John Cena will return to try to make his way to win his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, a seven-time champion might screw him out of frustration.

Ad

After coming up short in the Men's Royal Rumble match, John Cena appeared at the post-show press conference to announce he will compete against five other competitors at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. While fans will certainly have his back in Toronto, he could be screwed out of his dream by Drew McIntyre, who will also compete in the Men's Chamber match this Saturday.

After a few losses in recent weeks, the former Intercontinental Champion could finally redeem himself with an impressive performance. However, the 16-time World Champion could eliminate him from the match, thus elevating his frustration to a nuclear extent.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The Scottish Warrior could go berserk and brutally assault the WWE legend to ensure he gets eliminated, too. This move could set up a big-time WrestleMania 41 match between the two stars. The three-time World Champion will finally get an incredible opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All after his rumored feud on the Road to WrestleMania received negative reactions from fans.

The former two-time Tag Team Champion recently expressed his desire to have a one-on-one match with Cena and cut a promo against the legend. While the fans will love to see the biggest babyface of the generation battle the most psychotic heel in WWE today, their potential feud is just speculation for now, and fans will have to wait to see the plans materialize.

Ad

What else could John Cena do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 ahead of WrestleMania 41?

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena will compete in his last Elimination Chamber match this Saturday, which will be his last chance to ensure a World Title match at WWE WrestleMania 41. If the stars align and Triple H plans to listen to the fans, the fan-favorite could win the six-man bout to battle Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

The Leader of Cenation could also start a rivalry with Logan Paul, who has openly discussed wanting to have the dream match. If he loses the contest in Toronto, he could simply announce he will hold a good-old Open Challenge at his last appearance at the premium live event in Las Vegas.

Triple H could also book the 16-time World Champion to shockingly turn heel, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback