7-time WWE champion to confront John Cena on RAW today during his segment with Cody Rhodes? Possibility explored

The upcoming edition of RAW will air from Glasgow, Scotland, and John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof. The two superstars are expected to get involved in a heated segment on the show. However, there is a good chance that seven-time WWE champion CM Punk could confront The Cenation Leader tonight, which could lead to infringing things.

Last week on RAW, Rhodes did not let Cena speak a word to him. However, the story could change tonight. The 16-time World Champion could completely destroy The American Nightmare on the mic. John Cena may cite an example of how he crushed CM Punk's dreams and assert that he would do the same to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

However, the reference to Punk's name may not sit well with him. As a result, The Best in The World might come out from backstage and respond to Cena's words. Consumed in rage, CM Punk could unleash a verbal scathing against his former rival. Just when he would be about to attack The Cenation Leader, Seth Rollins could ambush Punk from behind.

If such a scenario unfolds, John Cena and Cody Rhodes may not stay behind, either. The two WrestleMania 41 opponents could get involved in a physical altercation in the ring, too. This could very well lead to an ugly brawl between all four stars that spills over to ringside. As a result, a horde of security personnel could come out to separate all superstars.

However, the above angle is entirely a speculative scenario, and only time will tell what happens. The upcoming RAW will be a must-watch show, with WrestleMania 41 around the corner.

John Cena to pull off a 'Rock' move on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW?

John Cena's appearance in Brussels, Belgium last week on RAW was all about his frustrations with the WWE Universe. But tonight, it could be entirely about Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader could launch a merciless attack on the champion, paying tribute to The Rock in the process.

In a shocking turn of events, Cena could make Rhodes bleed tonight, similar to what The Final Boss did to The American Nightmare during last year's WrestleMania buildup. The 16-time World Champion pulling off such a move would make him look like a vicious heel ahead of The Show of Shows.

It will remind Rhodes of the scars The Rock gave him last year. If John Cena does that, it could also highlight The Great One's involvement in the ongoing storyline. Rumors have also been swirling that the Hollywood icon may return tonight alongside The Cenation Leader.

Is Triple H planning such a big surprise for the upcoming episode of RAW? It remains to be seen. It will be quite interesting to see how this storyline shapes up ahead of WrestleMania 41.

