7-time WWE Women's Champion to return and cost Nia Jax her title match on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Nia Jax is set to compete against Tiffany Stratton in a huge match for the WWE Women's Championship this week on Smackdown. The Irresistible Force has a golden opportunity to capture the coveted title and walk into WrestleMania 41 as champion. However, a seven-time Women's Champion could return and crush Jax's aspirations and dreams.

Trish Stratus could make a shocking return during the WWE Women's Championship match and cost Nia Jax. The speculation arose because Jax was the one who eliminated Stratus from the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Therefore, the desire for revenge could prompt the WWE legend to come back and squander the 40-year-old's title opportunity.

Besides, Elimination Chamber 2025 is set to take place in Toronto, which happens to be Trish Stratus' hometown. It was previously reported that The Quintessential WWE Diva would be involved with the company heading into the PLE. Should Stratus cost Nia Jax on SmackDown, this could lead to a first-ever match between the two superstars at Elimination Chamber.

Trending

This will significantly elevate the grandeur of the spectacle, leaving fans hyped and exuberated. Moreover, The Irresistible Force losing to Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown due to a potential distraction would not affect her credibility. Trish Stratus' interference will also allow The Buff Barbie to retain her gold. Hence, the possibility of it happening is high.

Expand Tweet

However, it is currently speculation. It remains to be seen whether the WWE Hall of Famer shows up on SmackDown and what the future holds for Jax.

Nia Jax to continue her hunt for a championship even after SmackDown?

The WWE Women's Championship match is set to be a huge opportunity for Nia Jax to recapture the title that she recently lost. Despite the golden chance, the 40-year-old is expected to suffer a huge setback. However, she may still continue her hunt for a championship.

After potentially losing to Tiffany Stratton and failing to win the WWE Women's Title this week, The Irresistible Force could go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She could work in the tag team division alongside Candice LeRae as the duo has been together for quite some time.

Jax and LeRae may form a cohesive unit and challenge the defending champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi on The Road to WrestleMania. This is a feud that could potentially begin on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber.

While this may be an intriguing scenario, it is merely speculation at this point. Will Triple H put Nia Jax in a high-profile match at WrestleMania this year? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback