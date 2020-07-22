For many, being a part of WWE is a dream, one that takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to finally achieve. While WWE may be a form of wrestling that is staged, a lot of the emotions that the talented Superstars endure are very real.

The stories that these Superstars tell in the ring can be very personal, and something that fans around the world can look at for inspiration and emulate their heroes.

The wrestlers in WWE have not been afraid to show their true emotions, and at times, broken down in the ring, some from joy, while others from the pain of stepping away from the ring.

Here, we take a look at 7 times Superstars legitimately cried in WWE:

#7 Shawn Michaels' retirement from WWE

Shawn Michaels was a wrestler who put his heart and soul in the ring, putting on fantastic matches in his long spell in WWE. The Heartbreak Kid retired twice in WWE, the first of which came in 1998 due to a back injury, and then once again over a decade later in 2010.

Following his match against The Undertaker WrestleMania 26, where he lost, Michaels retired from wrestling, which was a part of the stipulation. On the RAW after WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels made a touching and emotional farewell speech, where he thanked Triple H, Vince McMahon, his old rival Bret Hart, everyone connected with WWE, as well as the fans.

The fans chanted "one more match" but Michaels said that he would keep his word and not step foot in the ring once again and said that he is going to "do everything in my power to make sure that doesn't happen".

Although that promise was not upheld as Michaels returned to the ring eight years later to team up with Triple H to face The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel.