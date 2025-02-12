7 WWE stars who may miss WrestleMania 41 and why

WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Show of Shows will take place at Allegiant Stadium in April, and the excitement surrounding the PLE is already off the charts.

Several massive names in the company are in danger of missing WrestleMania this year. Some stars could miss the event due to injury, while others may be absent for other reasons.

Listed below are seven WWE stars who could miss WrestleMania 41 and the reason they may not be present at the biggest show of the year.

#7. Jade Cargill could miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were a successful duo in their second reign as Women's Tag Team Champions when everything changed last November. The former AEW star was brutally attacked backstage on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown and has not been seen since.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis launched an investigation to find out who was responsible for the attack but never was able to figure it out. The storyline has barely been addressed on WWE television, and the company may simply not have plans for Cargill at WrestleMania 41.

#6. Carmella

Carmella is a popular WWE Superstar who has not competed in a match in a couple of years. Her last televised bout was a loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6, 2023, edition of RAW.

The Princess of Staten Island is married to NXT commentator Corey Graves in real life, and the happy couple welcomed a son to their family in November 2023. The veteran could still be planning on returning to the ring down the line, but it seems like she is not in the plans for WrestleMania this year.

#5. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate seemingly broke character and shook The American Nightmare's hand in an unplanned moment following the match.

Lesnar's name has been referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. If the company had substantial WrestleMania plans for the legend, he likely would have been a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month.

#4. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed had the best year of his career in 2024, but it came to an unfortunate end due to a major injury. The former North American Champion agreed to join Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline for the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024.

During the match, Reed went for a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage and onto Roman Reigns on a table set up in the ring. The move did not go as planned, and Reed suffered a major injury. He revealed on social media that the injury will prevent him from competing at WrestleMania 41 this year.

#3. The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to battle The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Championship match last month on RAW. Erik and Ivar defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to capture the titles on the December 16, 2024, episode of the red brand.

McDonagh crashed into the announce table last month and suffered a significant injury. The Irish Ace revealed on social media that he had broken ribs and a punctured lung following the botched sequence. The injury could unfortunately prevent McDonagh from appearing at WrestleMania this year if he cannot recover in time.

#2. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch reportedly signed a new contract with WWE recently but has not appeared on television in months. The Man has not appeared since her loss to former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW.

Many fans were hoping to see Lynch return during the Women's Royal Rumble match at the PLE earlier this month, but that was not the case. Lynch remains one of the most popular stars in the company, but the promotion may hold off on bringing her back until after WWE WrestleMania 41.

#1. Randy Orton

Kevin Owens brutally attacked Randy Orton on the November 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown and planted him with a Piledriver. The Prizefighter has now set his sights on Sami Zayn and hit the former Intercontinental Champion with a Package Piledriver earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Most wrestling fans were expecting The Viper to return during the Men's Royal Rumble match this year, but he did not appear at the PLE on February 1. It has been rumored that The Legend Killer was being kept off of TV due to a reason other than a storyline, and it could lead to the 44-year-old not being able to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

