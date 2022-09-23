Multi-time champions; a legacy star - 7 WWE Superstars who could return before the end of 2022

WWE has a roster of over 100 performers, with some stars taking time off for various reasons. Charlotte Flair, for example, usually takes some time off after lengthy title runs. She lost the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey in May and is yet to return.

Other performers suffered unfortunate injuries. Big E isn't ready to return yet. However, stars like Rick Boogs and Becky Lynch are currently out because of injury but will return at some point.

WWE is in the final quarter of 2022 with three significant premium live events to go; the first is Extreme Rules, followed by Crown Jewel and Survivor Series. The Royal Rumble traditionally takes place at the end of January so that some returns could be saved for the event.

However, with four more months to go, several other performers could reappear before the end of 2022. The following seven stars may pop back up in WWE at any given moment before the year ends.

#7 Carmella & #6 Zelina Vega have both been out of action for months

Mella and Zelina will come back to a slightly different RAW division.

Vega and Carmella are former Women's Tag Team Champs. While they weren't always booked atop the division, they were nonetheless essential members of the roster.

Despite losing their titles, the duo still worked as heels before taking time away from WWE. It was a coincidence that both left around the same time. In their absence, Damage CTRL formed and brought Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai back to the division.

With the new WWE Women's Tag Champions crowned, it could be just a matter of time before Mella and Vega return - either as a team or individually.

#5 Rick Boogs suffered an unfortunate injury at WrestleMania 38

Boogs will have some new competition once he's fully healed.

Rick Boogs was vital to Shinsuke Nakamura's presentation when he was both the King and Intercontinental Champion. After gaining a cult following due to his work with the former NXT Champ, Boogs started teaming with him.

The duo challenged the Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38. As he lifted both of the Usos onto his shoulders, his legs buckled, leading to a tear in one of his quadriceps. He's been out since April with no solid timetable for a return.

When he joined the blue brand, it desperately needed talent due to budget cuts and injuries. Since Triple H has taken over creative duties, the landscape has changed dramatically. Imperium, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Butch have all joined SmackDown while Boogs has been out due to injury.

#4 Ezekial may return to WWE as Elias

The entire Ezekial/Elias saga was entertaining while it lasted. Kevin Owens didn't enjoy the charade and ensured Zeke would be away from WWE for a long time.

Owens powerbombed Zeke back-first onto the edge of the ring apron on RAW. Since then, The Prizefighter has turned face and become one of the best performers at the beginning of the Triple H era.

There have been rumors that when the performer returns, it will be under the guise of Elias. WWE can play it however it wants due to things changing creatively over the last few months.

#3 Charlotte Flair is waiting in the wings

The Queen is healthy and waiting for the green light to come back to action.

As noted earlier, Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE since May. She dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. During her time off, The Queen married Andrade El Idolo.

A video package aired for Flair around SummerSlam. It was more than a month ago, and she is yet to return. With the turnover from Mr. McMahon to Triple H, plans may have changed for her.

McMahon has always pushed The Queen in title pictures, so it's been refreshing for stars like Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler to get the spotlight now. Charlotte is too valuable to the division to be out for too long, so expect her to return any time.

#2 Becky Lynch's re-emergence is highly anticipated

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



She worked through most of the match with the injury.



We hope she gets well soon! FightfulSelect.com has confirmed that Becky Lynch sustained a separated shoulder at WWE Summerslam.She worked through most of the match with the injury.We hope she gets well soon! FightfulSelect.com has confirmed that Becky Lynch sustained a separated shoulder at WWE Summerslam.She worked through most of the match with the injury.We hope she gets well soon! https://t.co/Gc9nsy7z5u

Becky Lynch's return could be one of the biggest stories to take place in the next four months. She's one of the top stars in wrestling and turned face before Bayley and Damage CTRL unceremoniously sent her packing.

The Man suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam, and Damage Control attacked her the following night on RAW. While she has been absent since then, she could return within the next few months, especially for Survivor Series. This seems to be the perfect time for her inevitable reappearance.

This year's event will feature two WarGames matches, with Damage CTRL likely involved. As for who could oppose them, it will probably be Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and a returning Lynch.

#1 Cody Rhodes will return to a hero's welcome

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest names that could return before the end of 2022. He became one of the top faces before he tore a pectoral muscle during his feud with Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare still powered through his match with The Visionary at Hell in a Cell in June and was attacked the following night on RAW. Due to advancements in medicine and technology, athletes seem to heal faster than even 10 years ago, so The American Nightmare could be back before we know it.

Then again, his triumphant return could be saved for the Royal Rumble. The Rumble is always great for returns and debuts. With Rhodes' story still left unfinished, a big win in the Rumble would be a perfect return. Even with that possibility, Rhodes could opt to come back to WWE before the year ends.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far