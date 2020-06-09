7 WWE Superstars who have already lost their momentum after WrestleMania 36

These WWE Superstars should've elevated higher after winning at WrestleMania 36 but things didn't work out as planned.

There's still enough time for some of these WWE Superstars to reach the expected highs in the company.

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

All these WWE Superstars could be doing much better right now

Ask any WWE Superstar about the one opportunity they desire to have above everything else and most would reply with a chance to tear it up at WrestleMania. WWE's biggest PPV of the year is known as the Grandest Stage of Them All for a reason. Leave a mark during WrestleMania and you're more or less bound to etch yourself forever in the company's history books.

But on top of getting a chance to be a part of WrestleMania, eking out a win at the Show of Shows is considered to a massive milestone for Superstars irrespective of whether they're veterans or young guns trying to make a mark.

In most cases, WWE Superstars who secure wins at WrestleMania build on that momentum going into the rest of the year. However, 2020 has been no ordinary year and in contrast to the above statement, we've seen a slew of talent already lose the traction they gained at the Showcase of Immortals. Let us now look at seven such Superstars.

#7 and #6 Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford - The Street Profits

Two extremely talented tag teams need to tough it out inside a WWE ring, not on a golf course

The duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford started proceedings as a comedic act on NXT but they soon let the entire world know that they meant business when they captured the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver 25.

They officially moved to the Red brand as part of the WWE Draft in October last year and went to win the RAW tag titles from Seth Rollins and Murphy in March thanks to interference from Kevin Owens.

The Street Profits had an underwhelming title defense at WrestleMania against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. They were expected to move onto better things, especially when challenged by The Viking Raiders.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the RAW Tag Team Champions, they haven't defended their titles yet since WrestleMania and have been participating in non-wrestling games with Erik & Ivar such as basketball, ax-throwing, golf, and bowling on WWE TV.

While some members of the WWE Universe might find these segments hilarious, I feel it's a step backward for both the tag teams involved. Dawkins & Ford can simply do much more inside a ring and The Viking Raiders' gimmick isn't exactly suited for comedic skits, in my opinion at least.

As of now, there is no title defense still in sight for The Street Profits but I'm hoping that WWE books one for Backlash on the go-home show of RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT