7 WWE Superstars who had incredible body transformations after leaving the company

WWE has some of the most well-built professional athletes in the world today. The company’s agents are always on the lookout to sign some of the top wrestlers who can make it big for the company.

While many have managed to leave a mark, others have failed and have been released by the company. However, a few former superstars did not lose hope and continued to train harder to either try their luck elsewhere or make a return to the company.

In this article, let's look at 7 current and former WWE Superstars who had incredible body transformations after leaving the company.

#7 Big Cass

Big Cass joined WWE in 2011, and it looked like the superstar had a great career ahead of him. He teamed up with Enzo Amore in NXT, and the two stayed together for most of their WWE careers.

Cass’s height and build helped him get noticed in the company, and it seemed like Vince McMahon would be tempted to push the giant at some point. However, Cass could not get ahead and was released by WWE in 2018.

Cass later revealed that depression and bad drinking habits got the better of him. It also led to him losing control of his body, and he ended up gaining a lot of weight:

“I don’t know how I’m alive today. The amount I was drinking, and the food I was putting into my body was ridiculous. No physical activity. Chain smoking cigarettes. When you’re making mistakes like that, you gotta go. [WWE] had every right in the world to get rid of me. Going into the [House of Hardcore] show, I literally had not slept in two days. Don’t remember walking through the curtain or going to the autograph table. [I] came to in the ambulance. I remember they told me I had a seizure. I took that as a sign from God. God spoke to me that day and was saying, ‘If you wanna live this life, you’re gonna end up dead.’ I could have died that night. That’s what I was told in the ER.”

Cass returned looking much fitter compared to his days in WWE

Following his departure from WWE, Cass started working on himself again while working on the independent circuit. On April 25, 2021, at Rebellion, he made his Impact Wrestling debut as the surprise replacement for Eric Young.

He was in much better shape and looked like a main eventer for the first time in years. Cass decided to make a positive change in his life after his WWE departure and suffering a seizure, and it has helped him move in the right direction.

