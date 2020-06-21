7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon trusts the most

Vince McMahon has his list of favorites and WWE Superstars who he trusts the most.

Here are seven Superstars and the reason why Vince McMahon trusts them.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon has the trust of a select few WWE Superstars

Mick Foley once said that to get pushed by Vince McMahon, he needs to be a fan of you. Not only that but gaining his trust is of the utmost importance. Perhaps one of the biggest examples of the past is Shawn Michaels, who Vince McMahon was the biggest fan of.

It took Michaels years of proving himself to get the push that he did. Even though his second run wasn't filled with World Championship success, he was always placed in a big spot when required.

This list focuses on current Superstars, including one active name. These Superstars are those who Vince McMahon trusts for various reasons. Even if all of them don't get considerably big pushes, they make the list because of their overall reliability in the eyes of Vince McMahon. Let's jump right into it:

#7. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler with Sonya Deville at WrestleMania 36

Dolph Ziggler might be a surprising name on this list, but it's a good way to start it out. When looking at the career of Ziggler, there's no denying that it's been filled with years of missed opportunities - from his iconic World Championship win in 2013 to his unforgettable Intercontinental Championship win in late 2016.

Ziggler has always been an all-rounder, but his ability to make any Superstar look like a million bucks has seemingly earned his trust in Vince McMahon. When referring to his SummerSlam 2019 match against Goldberg, Tom Colohue revealed why Vince McMahon chose him for that spot:

Advertisement

“For his experience. Everyone looks good wrestling with Dolph. WWE loves Dolph. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

His "safety" as a worker has served him well:

“You remember the Jackhammer? I do. We all do. Dolph’s safe and he doesn’t weigh too much, really.”

Ziggler hasn't been in a prominent spot for a few years, but he was the catalyst for Drew McIntyre's return to RAW in 2018 and helped put Otis over big at WrestleMania 36 - something that preceded an unexpected Money in the Bank win for the latter.

1 / 7 NEXT