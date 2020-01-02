7 WWE Superstars who would benefit from 'new year, new start' in 2020

These Superstars could all do with a new start in 2020

It's now officially 2020 and with the new year (and a new decade) comes new resolutions. That's right! It's the time of year when millions of us resolve to make a positive change in our lives and become an entirely different, and more important, a better person.

Now, there's nothing wrong with trying to reinvent yourself. Even if it is cliched, it's fine to look into the mirror and tell yourself 'new year, new start' and begin the roaring '20s as you mean to go on. In fact, there are some people that I'd even encourage to do this. Those people are a handful of WWE Superstars who, for one reason or another, haven't quite gotten to where they should be in the company.

They should definitely take advantage of the opportunity to spur themselves on and have a much better year than they did in 2019. So without further ado, here are the WWE Superstars I feel will benefit the most from adopting 'new year, new start'.

#7 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman dancing with The New Day

Incredibly Braun Strowman rang in the end of his 2019 by dancing in the ring with The New Day. Whilst i'm certainly not someone who things that this 'ruins' his character and that 'big men shouldn't have fun' you can't deny that Strowman has consistently failed to live up to the expectations his size and personality have created.

I mean, Strowman should be having the long-awaited rematch with Brock Lesnar, clashing with The Fiend or competing for a world championship. Instead he's just kind-of there.

Strowman needs to double-down in 2020 (see what I did there) and recapture some of the sheer brutality that saw him steadily become a main event talent in the company, before just as steadily falling out of the main event.

