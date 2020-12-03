8 Predictions for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards: Male and Female Superstar of the Year, Match of the Year and more

Between 2008 and 2015, it had been a December tradition for WWE to host the Slammy Awards, their answer to the Oscars and the Grammys. It would be on an episode of RAW, looking back at some of the most memorable happenings of the year.

Following a five year gap, the company confirmed the return of the Slammy Awards when announcing the new programming coming to the WWE Network in December. While not happening on TV, the awards show could still be a lot of fun on the Network.

Several categories are constant, like Superstar of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year, and a few more. This year has been all over the place, with a lot of moments happening throughout. So it will be nice to sit back and review it, with awards being dished out to the best of 2020 in WWE.

While the company has presented the Year-end Awards in the past few years, particularly for NXT, they haven't had an entire broadcast dedicated to it. The Slammy Awards feels like a proper ceremony and hopefully, it gets that treatment instead of awards being given out on WWE's The Bump.

With that being said, here are eight categories for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, and predictions on who might win them.

#8 WWE Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

There have been several stars who have stood out and risen up the card in 2020, with most of them debuting on the WWE main roster this year itself. Possibly the highest-profile name to do so was Keith Lee, who made an instant impact on Monday Night RAW.

He defeated Randy Orton clean on pay-per-view in his first-week post-NXT. Since then, The Limitless One has been a constant presence near the top of the card and could realistically challenge for the WWE Championship at any point soon. Lee's big win at Payback has turned him into one of the top faces in WWE today.

He enjoyed a great year even before joining the main roster, having won the NXT Championship as well as the North American title in 2020. Keith Lee even entered the Royal Rumble Match and confronted Brock Lesnar. All these ingredients make up the perfect recipe for WWE's breakout star of the year.

Other debuting Superstars who could be nominated are Dominik Mysterio and Bianca Belair, although the latter could truly become a main-event star next year. Otis, the 2020 Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner, could also be in the mix after having a larger involvement in singles competition.