8 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Fastlane 2023, Asuka makes big return on past SmackDown

WWE Network and Peacock have had a busy few weeks. After a long drought with very little content, the pace of programming being added on-demand has picked up considerably. Overall, this week looks to continue the trend.

Things started off slowly on Monday with a new episode of The RAW Talk and nothing else new added to the archives. Tuesday was another slower day, with a week-old episode of NXT added to the archives.

Wednesday featured a month-old episode of RAW, plus a new edition of The Bump. Raquel Rodriguez, Tyler Breeze, and John Cena were featured. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Eight full-length shows will air on both streaming platforms this weekend. These programs include Fastlane 2023, accompanying content, the return of an Original, and more. What's all set to arrive?

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#8. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will return to WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, October 7. The program features Matt Camp and Megan Morant breaking down the action from the blue brand from the night prior. A handful of interviews from the arena are spliced into the show.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen on-demand, but the interview portions are in the video above. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were first to be featured, with The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley appearing next. Lastly, the trio of Damage CTRL were interviewed.

#7. Main Event & #6. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two recently aired shows on other platforms will be available on-demand on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. Each show was delayed due to contractual obligations with Hulu and FOX.

WWE Main Event from September 14, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, October 7. The opening bout saw Bronson Reed battle Riddick Moss. The Viking Raiders wrestled Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from September 8, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, October 8. The show features a tense alliance between The Bloodline & The Judgment Day, the return of Asuka, and more.

#5. WWE Fastlane 2023 & #4. Fastlane 2023 Kickoff

WWE Fastlane 2023 is set to stream this weekend. The big show will air at 8 PM EST on Saturday, October 7. A Kickoff special will stream in the hour before the main program begins. It is unclear if a match will be on the Fastlane 2023 Kickoff show.

Several big matches have been confirmed for the Premium Live Event. Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. Additionally, LA Knight and John Cena will clash with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Other top stars will be featured on the card too. Bobby Lashley, IYO SKY, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and The Judgment Day have all been announced.

#3. A Fastlane 2023 Press Conference is currently being promoted

Triple H at a press conference

Interestingly, WWE is currently promoting a special press conference following the Fastlane Premium Live Event this weekend. The special is scheduled to air on Saturday night, October 7, right after the big show in Indianapolis concludes.

This event being on the schedule is surprising, as according to reports, WWE plans only to have post-show press conferences after significant international Premium Live Events and the "big five" shows each year, which includes the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, WrestleMania, and Survivor Series.

The Payback post-show press conference was initially on the schedule before being taken down in the days ahead of the show. For now, the Fastlane 2023 Press Conference is listed, but there's a chance the listing is a hiccup.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Tatum Paxley

NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show will first air at 10 PM EST on Friday, October 6. As a reminder, it won't be available on-demand afterward for Peacock subscribers due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

This week's show is set to feature three big matches. The main event will see Drew Gulak battle Dante Chen. Tatum Paxley will try her luck in a new team with Izzi Dame against Kelani Jordan and Valentina Feroz. Lastly, Luca Crusifino and Javier Bernal will wrestle Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

#1. This Is Awesome is back

This Is Awesome graphic

WWE This Is Awesome will return with a new episode this weekend. The show will air on Friday, October 6, at around 10 AM EST. The series is currently in the second season, although it doesn't seem to air in any specific regularity.

The new episode is titled WWE This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Women's Matches. Host Greg Miller presents the series while many talking heads, typically comprised of modern superstars and legends, discuss the subject matter as talking heads. The bouts set to be discussed haven't yet been revealed.