8 Superstars that WWE creative has completely forgotten about

Have the McMahon's forgotten about these Superstars?

It's the road to WrestleMania, and the time where WWE creative really kick things into high-gear in terms of the storylines for their Superstars. That's because only the best and biggest feuds and matches can make it onto 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

Following the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View in January, we can be pretty certain that a number of WWE Superstars feature quite heavily in WWE's plans for WrestleMania. We know that Royal Rumble winners Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are going to be there in someway, for example.

We also know that current champions like Brock Lesnar, The Fiend, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy and Bayley will feature, as non-champion top stars like 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns who got a big win against Baron Corbin.

But, there are some Superstars on the main roster who don't seem to be involved in any plans for WWE's road to WrestleMania and in all likelihood won't feature. These are Superstars that for one reason or another we haven't seen for a long, long time.

In fact, here are eight Superstars that are waiting in the wings that could be useful if only WWE creative could find something for them:

#8. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander looked like he was going somewhere on Monday Night RAW this time last year, when he was given the 'Gary El Janitor' storyline and aligned himself with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

That died away and then he was given a United States title feud against AJ Styles, that many assumed would ultimately end up burying the former 205 Live champion and many argued that it wouldn't.

They were wrong. Fast forward to a year later, and Cedric Alexander hasn't featured on Monday Night RAW for a month despite getting a pin-fall victory over the now-Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre, and a DQ victory over main event star AJ Styles.

That's right, Alexander hasn't wrestled on RAW since December 16th, 2019 and has instead been keeping the crowd warm on Main Event against some of the other names you'll see on this list

