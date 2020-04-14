8 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Forgotten Superstar to beat legend next week, Drew McIntyre gets revenge on Champion after 2 years (April 13th, 2020)

A new faction was possibly formed on the latest episode of RAW

We have some first-time-ever matches set for next week!

More dissent stirring in the marriage while a new faction might have been formed

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! While it certainly wasn't the best episode, quite a bit happened, leading to many talking points for this article.

The episode was headlined by a Champion vs Champion match and saw a total of three Money in the Bank qualifying matches - where three women cemented their place in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

There seem to be new challengers and some old ones as well, with WWE beginning the build to the next major PPV. Without going on much further, let's jump right into the things that WWE subtly told us on the second RAW after WrestleMania.

#8. Revenge and redemption for Drew McIntyre

Champion vs Champion

The main event of RAW was a Champion vs Champion match between United States Champion Andrade and Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman opened RAW to talk about what happened at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar and then The Big Show before being confronted by Zelina Vega and Andrade.

The United States Champion Andrade was the man who beat Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship over two years ago at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, during which the Scotsman suffered an injury that ended his NXT run and kept him out of action until April 2018 - where he made his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW.

He had a relatively short match with Andrade, who he defeated to get his revenge after nearly two and a half years. It was a big moment of redemption for him, but his celebration was cut short as Seth Rollins attacked him to declare himself as the next WWE Championship challenger. But more on that later.

