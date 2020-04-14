WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Seth Rollins is Drew McIntyre's next WWE title challenger

Seth Rollins was revealed as Drew McIntyre's next challenger following an attack on RAW.

Why is The Monday Night Messiah the first major challenger for Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Seth Rollins has his eyes on the prize

As mentioned in the RAW Preview yesterday, Seth Rollins is, in fact, the next challenger for the WWE Championship. The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened RAW and was instantly challenged by the United States Champion Andrade, setting up their main event match on RAW.

It was a good story since Andrade was the man who beat McIntyre to win the NXT Championship in November 2017, during which McIntyre suffered an injury that ended his run on the yellow and gold brand.

McIntyre was able to overcome the obstacles, i.e, Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory to beat Andrade in their Champion vs Champion match. Immediately after the match, The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins attacked McIntyre and it's clear that despite losing to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, he's still next in line for a WWE title shot.

Here are a few reasons why it happened.

#5 An interesting top program for the next few months

Drew McIntyre after beating Andrade

Without Brock Lesnar, WWE needs a central feud for the next few months. Post-WrestleMania is when we see the part-timers disappear, while the full-time Superstars continue to carry the show.

Given the circumstances, it's clear that WWE will be holding empty Performance Center shows for the next few months until the COVID-19 pandemic dies down. It's going to be hard to maintain an audience without having a live crowd, but WWE knows that they need to go forward anyway and to help keep interest, they needed to book a top program between two top stars.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre both fit that bill and we can't wait to see how it all plays out. We expect McIntyre to be victorious, but it'll be interesting to see how they manage to extend it.

1 / 5 NEXT