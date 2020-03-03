8 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Former US Champion possibly loses his push, Aleister Black defeated by injured superstar? (March 2nd, 2020)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A night that started and ended with a big shock

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was the go-home show to Elimination Chamber, which is a bit odd considering that the PPV had a one-episode build to it.

Thankfully, they have 2 Elimination Chamber matches, with one expected to be announced for the women of SmackDown. If not, WWE messed up by teasing a men's Elimination Chamber match on SmackDown and a Women's one as well.

Either way, this is about RAW and since there are so many talking points for the episode, let's jump right into it.

#8. WWE still being cautious with AJ Styles

AJ Styles

AJ Styles suffered a shoulder injury at the Royal Rumble men's match - though we didn't know to what extent it was. Since it's not a head injury, superstars usually work through it and AJ Styles was given the whole month off from wrestling (making on-screen appearances) and he was reportedly cleared before Super ShowDown 2020.

Even so, his role was quite small and not physically taxing, briefly having a match with a beaten-down R-Truth (while breakdancing) before losing to The Undertaker with one chokeslam.

It was all quick and he was advertised to take on Aleister Black in his singles return. Instead, he told the former NXT Champion that he didn't read the contract he signed and made him go up against Karl Anderson first.

After he won, he made him face Luke Gallows and things went down and Aleister Black would suffer a beatdown, with AJ Styles having a match after he was beaten down. He even pinned him the way The Undertaker did, taunting his WrestleMania 36 opponent. It appears that WWE is still being cautious with him.

AJ Styles and Aleister Black will face off at Elimination Chamber 2020.

1 / 8 NEXT