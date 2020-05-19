Edge and Randy Orton; Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens made a big return

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a better episode than we anticipated, with the weird "axe-throwing" contest between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits being surprisingly entertaining.

WWE decided to start the show strong with two legends in the ring and the build to Backlash has essentially begun. We're going to be talking a lot about what lies ahead at WWE Backlash. What we know for sure is that it's going to be a strong and exciting card - perhaps more so than WWE Money in the Bank 2020.

There were a lot of different talking points throughout the show and a lot of things that were subtly told to us. Let's start with the opening segment of the night and the implications:

#8 The greatest wrestling match in the world to spin-off into a trilogy?

Edge with another great promo

Last week on RAW, Randy Orton had another face-to-face confrontation with Edge - the man who beat him at WrestleMania 36. Indicating that the rivalry was far from over, Orton would challenge Edge to a traditional wrestling match, with the tag line now seemingly being "the greatest wrestling match in the world".

Weird catchphrase aside, Edge appeared on the latest episode of RAW, where he accepted the challenge for Backlash. It could possibly even main event the show. However, what we realized is that WWE seems to be trying to fill in some time for Edge before the summer.

Perhaps due to the lack of availability of Superstars, WWE is biding their time with Edge for a new feud. We expect Randy Orton to beat Edge clean, setting up a trilogy match for the next PPV or possibly SummerSlam.