8 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible spoiler on Royal Rumble winner, Popular star finally set for big title win? (January 25th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! There was a lot that happened this week, and the Asuka-Alexa Bliss-Randy Orton story closed the show yet again.

Sheamus lost to The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, but there's a lot more to get into on RAW this week:

#8. Edge returned to RAW, but what does it mean for the Royal Rumble?

Edge cut a promo on RAW

In what was a very random announcement, Edge made his first appearance on WWE TV since the RAW after Backlash 2020. On his last appearance on RAW, he was left frustrated by an injury caused against Randy Orton, which has kept him out of action.

Had the injury not happened, we can assume that their feud would have continued on RAW and that they would have faced off at SummerSlam 2020. But that didn't happen, and Edge's return was cut short.

On the latest episode of RAW, Edge returned to declare his entry into the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. It's interesting that they decided to announce it beforehand, but we'll get to that in a separate article.

But WWE didn't want to have the same surprise moment two years in a row. In their minds, it probably wasn't even needed. Either way, Edge's return to the ring is a huge boost to RAW and WWE in general.

Advertisement

It's hard to say who will win the Royal Rumble, but Daniel Bryan of SmackDown has been among the favorites. With Edge now making the ground-breaking announcement on RAW, we fully expect him to be one of the favorites as well.

"I need to win the #RoyalRumble. I need to main event WrestleMania, and take back what I never lost." #WWERaw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/JAAtozppYt — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

We wouldn't be surprised to see Edge join the elite list of Superstars to have won the Royal Rumble match twice and challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania 37.