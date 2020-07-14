8 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Result of Rollins-Mysterio possibly spoiled, Top star still being built as Brock Lesnar's next opponent? (July 13th, 2020)

Monday Night RAW saw a WrestleMania 36 rematch and an epic main event.

What happened on the go-home episode of RAW before Extreme Rules: The Horror Show?

An incredible go-home episode of RAW

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was a stacked episode as predicted and we had multiple grudge matches, the emergence of new contenders, legends continuing to prove why they're a level above the rest, and more.

Since the episode was so packed with incredible matches, let's jump right into it!

#8 A preview on RAW of what could come at Extreme Rules for Rey Mysterio

A WrestleMania 36 rematc

We saw a WrestleMania 36 rematch on RAW between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. At ringside was Aleister Black and afterward, Rey Mysterio and Dominik as well. They were the difference makers at the end as they surrounded the ring, allowing Kevin Owens to hit the stunner and beat Seth Rollins again.

The night ended for Seth Rollins with him heading back in defeat, but that could be a sign of things to come. Seth Rollins hasn't been winning all that much in his big matches, but we expect him to brutalize Rey Mysterio in their "Eye for an Eye" match, where the Superstar can only win when they "take out" the opponent's eye.

However, it could be the stepping stone and final straw for Dominik to finally transition into WWE programming. If that is the endgame here (which we believe it is), then it won't be a bad way to have Rey Mysterio go out.

Soak it in.



This is the last time you'll ever see either @reymysterio or @WWERollins with two eyes. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bnAFGIt1gO — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020

Whether it's going to be an outright retirement or not, we can't be sure. But we must remember that Rey Mysterio promised Dominik that his first match will be the two of them teaming up together. It's certainly a lot of pressure to put on a 23-year old with no previous TV experience, but given how he's been impressing so far, we have reason to believe that WWE is taking into account the progress he's made behind the scenes as well.

However, WWE might have spoiled the Extreme Rules result by having Seth Rollins lose the way he did on RAW.

