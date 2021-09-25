8 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2021: 2 stars to finally turn face for title challenge, Popular name to make in-ring return after 13 months

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2021. It was an action-packed episode and a big improvement from last week.

Roman Reigns doesn't wrestle much on SmackDown, but he had a big main event against a potential future singles star. Dominik Mysterio teased a bit of dissent with his father Rey Mysterio, telling him that if he weren't at ringside, he would have beaten Sami Zayn.

All in all, a lot happened, and here's what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown ahead of Extreme Rules 2021:

#8 Roman Reigns and the story on SmackDown ahead of Extreme Rules 2021

This Sunday at Extreme Rules 2021, The Street Profits will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They aren't expected to win the titles back, but Angelo Dawkins' absence two nights before opened up an interesting opportunity.

Montez Ford cut a good promo against The Usos and Roman Reigns on SmackDown, calling them "Bloodline b****s" - a comment that triggered Roman Reigns. Backstage, Roman Reigns told Paul Heyman to book a match against Montez Ford for the main event.

Paul Heyman questioned his decision to have a match two nights before his Extreme Rules main event against The Demon Finn Balor. But Roman Reigns insisted, and the match was soon booked.

This was interesting because Angelo Dawkins' absence may have had a bigger impact than first realized. Over a year ago, when Street Profits dominated the RAW Tag Team division, many WWE fans suggested that Montez Ford would be the benefactor when The Street Profits eventually broke up.

SmackDown without Angelo Dawkins was WWE's opportunity to test the waters with Ford as a singles competitor, and he passed the test with flying colors.

On an important side note, The Usos were seen backstage, and The Alpha Academy members Chad Gable and Otis teased a SmackDown Tag Team title match against them. This seems to be the next feud for The Usos post-Extreme Rules.

Chad Gable and Otis are likely to turn face for a SmackDown Tag Team title feud against The Usos.

As for the main event itself, Roman Reigns unsurprisingly won, making Montez Ford tap out to the guillotine. Post-match, Roman Reigns and The Usos began a post-match assault on the Street Profits member, sending him through a table.

Instantly, The Demon Balor appeared and took out Roman Reigns, standing tall before their bout at Extreme Rules 2021. It was a good segment ahead of The Demon's first possible loss.

