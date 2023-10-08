8-time Champion to return for Vengeance? 5 challengers for Seth Rollins after WWE Fastlane 2023

Seth Rollins impressively retained his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Fastlane 2023. However, he might face a more incredible challenger at the next Premium Live Event.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins battled in a Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Fastlane 2023, and the two superstars tore the roof apart. After several crazy moments involving weapons like tables, kendo sticks, and ladders, The Visionary kept his opponent down for the 10-count.

As of now, it seems like the rivalry between the two is over, and they will now find different opponents for themselves. Below are five superstars who could challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship next.

#5. Could Drew McIntyre finally turn heel?

Drew McIntyre has had one of the most intriguing character development arcs in recent memory. He has been accused of not helping Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and others against The Judgment Day, to which he has given valid clarifications, stating no one aided him when he needed help.

The company is seemingly leading towards a heel turn for The Scottish Warrior, which could happen as soon as the RAW after WWE Fastlane 2023. Considering he is a 2-time WWE Champion, he could realistically turn heel soon and go after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, preferably at Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. Cody Rhodes to rekindle his rivalry after WWE Fastlane 2023?

Cody Rhodes has always been the top babyface on the red brand and has attempted to challenge The Visionary on multiple occasions. However, he could not challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship since WrestleMania 39.

Now that Cody has Jey Uso by his side, Main Event Jey, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens could take care of The Judgment Day for a while as The American Nightmare chases Seth Rollins' Title after WWE Fastlane 2023. The two stars have a history together, and fans would love to see the rivalry get renewed very soon. Cody Rhodes might accomplish his dream of winning a world title soon.

#3. Tommaso Ciampa could challenge Seth Rollins soon

Tommaso Ciampa has been the hottest star on WWE RAW for a while. He was also featured in the main event of the most recent edition of the red brand. He unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship but gathered momentum by showcasing tough competition.

His former tag team partner Johnny Gargano also made a monumental return for a reunion, and it looks like DIY is officially back together. The two would take care of the heels together, and Ciampa could also answer one of the World Heavyweight Championship open challenges after WWE Fastlane 2023 to make a name for himself soon.

#2. Is a Champion vs. Champion match in the works?

While Seth Rollins has consistently stayed in the main event of the red brand, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther has also done the same over the last few weeks.

Gunther has arguably taken on and defeated all the relevant challengers on WWE RAW and could go straight after the World Heavyweight Championship after Fastlane 2023. The company will travel to Saudi Arabia next month for Crown Jewel 2023, an event known for star-studded matches. Considering the battle already happened in a recent dark match, The Ring General could face The Visionary in a Champion vs. Champion match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

#1. CM Punk could return for vengeance

Rumors of CM Punk have been all over the internet since Tony Khan terminated him from All Elite Wrestling. He will seemingly return to Titanland after WWE Fastlane 2023, and there is no better opponent for him than Seth Rollins.

Rollins famously called Punk a 'cancer' during a recent interview, signifying real-life heat between the two superstars.

"'Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out?'... 'He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later,'" Seth Rollins said.

The company could use this hate to build an epic confrontation at Crown Jewel or perhaps at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Which superstar could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the upcoming future? Sound off in the comments section below!

