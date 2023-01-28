8-time champion will win the Men's Royal Rumble match, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently predicted the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Over the past few weeks, reports have suggested a few names as possible contenders to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. While some rumors claimed it could be The Bloodline's own Sami Zayn, others stated it would be the returning Cody Rhodes.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicted the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, disclosing that he believes Rhodes would earn the victory and book his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

"Of course in the Men's it's gonna be Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes is gonna win," he said. [46:12 - 46:17]

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wants Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble match

After nearly six years of absence, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last April at WrestleMania 38. However, he suffered a legitimate injury in June while preparing for his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Despite his injury, Rhodes competed in the bout and defeated Rollins before undergoing surgery. He has since been out of action.

A few weeks ago, Rhodes announced that he would be returning at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently expressed his desire to see The American Nightmare win the Men's Royal Rumble bout.

"I think if he's healthy and in good shape, because he was so well received and he's so talented, I personally hope that Cody Rhodes [wins the Royal Rumble]. When he and I talked, he would refer to it as the one tag his dad never had was the WWE Championship. Does that make sense? And he'd like to have that. You know, to say that he had it. You know how proud he is of his dad," he said on his To Be The Man podcast. [50:19 - 50:54]

