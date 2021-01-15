8 Times WWE stars wrestled multiple matches on the same night

There have been many WWE Superstars over the decades who have wrestled multiple matches in a single night. Some iconic ones come to mind, such as Bret Hart at WrestleMania X, Brock Lesnar at the 2003 Royal Rumble, and more.

This list leaves out some of the iconic ones, though a few are included. While there have naturally been more than eight instances of WWE stars wrestling multiple times in a night, we narrowed it down:

#8. Riddle - Competed on WWE RAW twice against The Hurt Business

Riddle getting kicked by MVP

We have to start this list with the most recent example. It was the second RAW of 2021 on January 11th, and Riddle attempted to capture the WWE United States Championship from Bobby Lashley.

Riddle had defeated Lashley the week before in a non-title match, and although he tapped out, the referee didn't see it, so he took advantage and picked up the win. The next week, however, the WWE star wasn't so lucky.

Bobby Lashley attacked Riddle before the bell rang, and it only took a matter of time for Lashley to finish him and retain the WWE United States Championship. After the match, Riddle called for a match against Hurt Business member and WWE veteran MVP.

While Riddle had the upper hand once again, it was Lashley who stopped the match - spearing The Original Bro to cause a typical WWE-fashioned dusty finish. It was Riddle's first entry into a title picture on the WWE main roster, but Bobby Lashley had too much momentum for him to topple.

Neither match was that long, so it was essentially the equivalent of one medium-length match in one night on RAW. Still, it technically counts, and Riddle belongs to the list of WWE stars who have wrestled twice in a night.