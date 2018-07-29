8 WWE Rumors that should come true

Kevin Owens could walk out of Summerslam as the new Universal Champion

The past five days had tons of rumours for the WWE fans. Is Shinsuke Nakamura heading back to NJPW? Will Stephanie McMahon wrestle again at Evolution? And, how grave is Hiromu Takahashi's injury?

These pessimistic rumours have been addressed in another section of ours. However, there were a lot of optimistic rumours too.

Who will win the Raw Women's Championship at Summerslam? Which SmackDown superstar is set to receive a huge push? And, will the Rock wrestle again?

In this section, we address all those rumours and look at the possibility of them coming true. Without any further ado, here are eight WWE rumours that should come true.

#8 Nikki Cross to join the main roster soon

This year's Superstar Shakeup was special for SmackDown Live for a lot of reasons. They got Samoa Joe, the Miz, Andrade "Cien" Almas, and Sanity. However, an elemental part of the group had been missing when they debuted on the June 19 episode of SmackDown.

Yes, Nikki Cross had stayed on NXT to fulfill her singles aspirations. While she failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship from Shayna Baszler, the good news for the fans is that she might be transitioning to the main roster soon.

According to Cagesideseats, Cross might be called up to the main roster soon. One has to note that she was the only female wrestler present on Raw when Stephanie McMahon announced that there would be an exclusive PPV for the women. Moreover, she is also working on SmackDown house shows.

This is great news for Sanity and their fans. A table can't be made with just three legs, and same is the case with Sanity.

Without Cross, the team feels incomplete. Her addition should bring some credibility to them.

