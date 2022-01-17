8 WWE Superstars who are multi-time Royal Rumble winners

The Royal Rumble Match is one of the greatest stipulations ever invented by WWE. The annual 30-man Battle Royal has become a staple of the calendar year for all wrestling fans. It guarantees surprises, memorable moments, and a signature win for one of the WWE Superstars.

Since 1988, there have been 39 different Royal Rumble matches. In those contests, 31 superstars have won. It could be the star-making performance these individuals have been searching for their entire careers. The victory guarantees them an opportunity to headline WrestleMania and win the World Championship.

The only thing harder than winning one Rumble is winning two or more. Over the course of the past 34 years, there have been eight competitors who have been able to win multiple Rumbles. In this article, let's look at the eight WWE superstars who are multi-time Royal Rumble winners.

#8 Hulk Hogan - Royal Rumble winner (1990 & 1991)

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Hulk Hogan eliminates The Brain Busters from the Royal Rumble! Hulk Hogan eliminates The Brain Busters from the Royal Rumble! https://t.co/cb5AmVBbYC

When Hulk Hogan won the 1990 Rumble Match, the stipulation was still in its infancy. The concept was developing and growing with every year. Hogan's win didn't lead to a WWE Title shot because the Hulkster was the current champion. The victory itself wasn't even the most important moment for the winner in the match.

Hulk Hogan went face-to-face with The Ultimate Warrior and generated an electric reaction. WWE used this moment to build "The Ultimate Challenge" at WrestleMania 6 with WWE Champion Hogan vs. the Intercontinental Champion Warrior in a Winner Takes All battle.

The following year, Hogan came into the Rumble with a goal to win and make a statement. It had been nearly a year since the Immortal One held the top prize in the company.

Hulk Hogan had to overcome a set of large opponents in Brian Knobbs, The Warlord, Tugboat and Earthquake to win back-to-back Rumbles. He became the first man to accomplish this feat.

